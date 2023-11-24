Want to try 3D printing? The best machine for beginners is almost half price!

There are a bunch of great Black Friday 3D printer deals about, but the one that's most caught my eye is 45% off the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo: $289.99 $159.99 at Amazon. That's because this device is an updated version of the machine that we recommend as the best 3D printer for beginners in our own buying guide.

Like the original model, it comes semi-assembled so should take less than 10 minutes to set up. Our reviewer found the older version to be an easy-to-use FDM printer that's incredibly reliable for a device in its price range.

It's suitable for more experienced users as well as beginners and has a maximum printing speed of 250mm/s, which is a little slower than the Kobra 2 but good at this price point. It also has automatic leveling with intelligent Z-axis compensation, which newbies will welcome, and a 12.1L Print Size. Our own staff writer Beth has just snapped on up in a Black Friday deal in the UK.

The best Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo Black Friday 3D Printer deal

Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer

Was: $289.99

Now: $159.99 from Amazon and AnyCubic

Save: $130 Overview: This 3D printer from Anycubic is a great choice for beginners since it's simple to set up and use but still offers a reasonable speed and print sizes along with automatic leveling. Key features: Dimensions: 19.1x17.3x17.3in | Weight: 7.3kg |Control: 2.4" LCD with Knob| Print Volume: 3.2gal./12.1L |Print volume: 250x220x220mm |Cooling fan: 7000rpm| XY Axis: Rail|Materials: PLA/ABS/TPU| Print Speed: 250mm/s. Release date: September 2023. Price history: For price context, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo recommended retail price is $289.99. It was only released in September, and we've only seen one deal before this, which was a price of $189. Review consensus: This is a newer version of the Anycubic Kobra 2 3D printer aimed at beginners (we gave the Kobra 2 a 4-star review, praising its Easy auto levelling and fast print speeds). We haven't been able to review this version yet, but the older model is the best example of a simple FDM printer that we've tested, and we've been reliably informed that this is even easier to use – our sister site Tom's Hardware gave it 4 stars. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

