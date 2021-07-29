Anycubic Vyper review

If you are on the lookout for a well-built FDM printer, the Anycubic Vyper may well be the best bet. It has good levels of detail and an easy interface. The self-leveling bed and decent print speeds add to the overall value.

The Anycubic Vyper is part of a growing family of 3D printers from Anycubic. Anycubic has risen to the top of a seemingly vast number of companies making 3D printers, due to its consistent quality and value, and some friendly marketing.

FDM printers, the type that lay down a melted plastic filament, won't be going anywhere for some time, as the benefits over resin-based machines are clear; they are quieter, easier to use and don’t produce unpleasant fumes. This means that companies like Anycubic are still pushing the boundaries with new machines coming to market all the time. Discover how this printer compares to others on the market with our 3D printer guide.

Anycubic Vyper: unpacking and assembly

The Anycubic Vyper is rock solid, being made from good quality extrusions for the frame, well connected by bolts (Image credit: anycubic)

The Vyper is a low to mid range machine, in terms of cost, but does ship with some features you’d pay more for from the competition, and they are features you want too (more on this later). Unpacking the printer is a cinch, as it comes in two main sections that are half connected and all you need to do is bolt them together and clip a few connectors together. Mount the control screen and click the spool holder in place and you are ready for action. Tools are provided, as are tools for maintenance and daily use, neatly housed in a drawer in the body of the printer.

Anycubic Vyper: main features

The first feature that will have users praising Anycubic is the inclusion of a heated, self-leveling print bed, something that makes life so much easier, for consistent prints, that adhere properly, and is often a paid upgrade. This alone adds huge value, as the prints will fail less often.

The build volume is middling, at 245mm ×245mm × 260mm (L x W x H) but Anycubic does make larger volume machines. The accuracy of the stepper motor driven bed movements is excellent too, at just 0.0125 x 0.002mm, so shifts in layers are almost unnoticeable.

Anycubic Vyper: the print results

So, how do the prints actually look? Excellent. For an FDM printer the results are really very good. You’d need to spend considerably more to get better results, as the 0.1mm print resolution is very fine and the self levelling nature of the bed means everything stays in place, with very few noticeable print layers that are overly visible. Of course this will never be quite as good as the very best, or match up to the resin printers out there but for the cost and ease of use this is a great value printer.

