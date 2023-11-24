A 3D pen could be your next hobby, and it's so cheap to try right now

I love drawing on pen and paper, but drawing in thin air is something else. That's what it's like to use a 3D pen. And right now, it's something that's cheap to try. There are bunch of good 3D pen Black Friday deals, including on our the one we rate most highly, the 3Doodler PRO+ now $199 $139.99 at Amazon.

But that's a pro option. You don't need to pay that much if you're only starting out, or if you're considering a 3D pen as a gift for kids. There are some great hobbyist options too, including 30% off the new 3Doodler Flow: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon US.

Like with 3D printers, the tech behind 3D pens has advanced significantly, and we found this latest generation of tools from the inventor of the 3D pen to be easy to use and versatile – the PRO+ can even print with metal allowing you to use metal and copper rather than just plastic filament and wood, making it suitable for wider prototyping work. We love it!

For deals on more creative craft tools, see our guide to the best Cricut Black Friday deals and the best 3D printer Black Friday deals.

The 3 best 3D pen Black Friday deals

3Doodler PRO+ $199 $139.99 at Amazon US

Save $59.01: The new 3Doodler Pro+ tops our pick of the best 3D pens. In fact, we found it to be like no other on the market. Coming from the inventor of the 3D pen, it's a pro option designed for prototyping, and it can draw with ABS, metal, wood and copper. There's a variable dial to control temperature and speed. Just superb. This bundle includes a bunch of materials so you can get started right away. Price check: Best Buy also $139

3Doodler Flow: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon US

Save $24: If you're not ready to commit to a pro option like the one above, there's great sale price on 3Doodler's brand new enthusiast pen too. This refined model has only just been released, so we haven't had time to review it, but it looks super easy to use, be it freehand or on stencils, and comes from the most reliable of the many brands we've tested. It's compatible with plastic filaments, such as PLA, ABS, and wood. Price check: we've not been able to find this elsewhere

3Doodler Start+ Essentials $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $15: The option above is suitable for teens as well as adults, but if you're looking for a 3D pen for kids, my recommendation the 3Doodler Start+. It's designed for children aged 6 and up so has no hot parts. You can only use the brand's own child-friendly filament, but that makes it safer. This Essentials bundle comes with 48 strands in eight colours and a booklet with suggested activities to get started with. Price check: Amazon £49

Not the right deal for you? Here are the best 3D pen price wherever you are in the world.