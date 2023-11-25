This 3D pen deal is perfect for kids

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen + 10 Color Filament + DesignPad

Was: $69.97

Now: $48.97 at Amazon

Save: $21

Overview: This 3D pen bundle is a great way to get your young artist or teen on the path to 3D printing and has everything they will need to create like a pro. This new way to create is not only fun but a great learning experience to help your child harness their talent and improve skills.

Key features: There's the 3D pen itself with stepless speed control for anti-clog and to enhance the flow, and the option to adjust the temperature too. You also get 10 sets of coloured filament (the material needed to print) plus a silicone DesignPad for creating perfect geometric shapes, and a FreePad which is a custom drawing surface.

Price history: The highest price we've ever seen this 3D pen bundle listed on Amazon was $84.93 last September, and it usually retails for around $70, so this is a great price which we don't think will last long. You can get the pen individually (without the bundle) for $39.99 $27.99 right now on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon UK: £47.60

Reviews: 3D pens are relatively new territory for us, so we're yet to review this exact model. We've done our homework though, and plenty of verified Amazon customers have had a great experience with this 3D pen, supervising children around the ages of 10 and 13 who have created adorable watermelon slices as the review images show.

