This 3D pen deal is perfect for kids

If you have a little artist in your life then we've got a deal for you. The MYNT3D Super 3D Pen is now only
$69.97 $48.97 at Amazon thanks to Black Friday savings. A discount of $21 might not seem like an awful lot, but we rarely see many price cuts on 3D pens so it's best to grab them at a lower price while you can. There's also a small saving on the MYNT3D Junior2 3D Pen, down to $38.02 on Amazon.
What better way to encourage and nurture the talent of your child than with a 3D pen? Not only are these things totally safe for kids, but drawing in the air is a great way to develop their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Take a look at our guide to the best 3D pens if you need some more options to choose from.
MYNT3D Super 3D Pen + 10 Color Filament + DesignPad
Was:
$69.97
Now: $48.97 at Amazon
Save: $21
Overview: This 3D pen bundle is a great way to get your young artist or teen on the path to 3D printing and has everything they will need to create like a pro. This new way to create is not only fun but a great learning experience to help your child harness their talent and improve skills.
Key features: There's the 3D pen itself with stepless speed control for anti-clog and to enhance the flow, and the option to adjust the temperature too. You also get 10 sets of coloured filament (the material needed to print) plus a silicone DesignPad for creating perfect geometric shapes, and a FreePad which is a custom drawing surface.
Price history: The highest price we've ever seen this 3D pen bundle listed on Amazon was $84.93 last September, and it usually retails for around $70, so this is a great price which we don't think will last long. You can get the pen individually (without the bundle) for
$39.99 $27.99 right now on Amazon.
Price comparison: Amazon UK: £47.60
Reviews: 3D pens are relatively new territory for us, so we're yet to review this exact model. We've done our homework though, and plenty of verified Amazon customers have had a great experience with this 3D pen, supervising children around the ages of 10 and 13 who have created adorable watermelon slices as the review images show.
Take a look at these other great deals on 3D pens in your region right now.