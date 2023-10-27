The internet is loving this hilarious eraser design

We've used a wide range of pencil erasers in our time here at Creative Bloq – we even have an expert guide to the best erasers on the market for artists and designers. But none of the products we have reviewed is quite as fun as this eraser created by the Japanese designer Kazuya Ishikawa.

The 'Salaryman eraser' depicts a middle-aged business man who loses his hair as the product is used (as long as you start at one end). It's giving some people George Costanza from Seinfeld vibes.

他にもこんなアイデアを日々考えているので、よかったらフォローお願いします😌 pic.twitter.com/K69UphkLZLJune 21, 2023 See more

In a product description on Amazon, the eraser is described as a "fun and interesting addition to any desk or workspace" with a "relatable concept." It goes on to explain that the eraser's design is a "playful representation of the challenges that many middle-aged men face, making it a relatable and humorous way to approach a sensitive topic."

However, as a follically challenged 40-something myself, I have to say I find the design rude and offensive. Making fun of workplace stress and thinning locks should not be commended as good design. Only joking; the eraser looks very amusing, and I'll be expecting one from Secret Santa this year.

Of course, there is a problem with the design. The effect only lasts for the start of the eraser's life, although that's perhaps fortunate otherwise it could become a bit gruesome. I also have doubts about whether it really wears down quite as neatly as suggested in the concept images.

"Neat for 1/10th of its life, just an eraser the other 90%," one person wrote on Reddit. That could perhaps have been resolved by giving him more hair to start with. A high top maybe? Ishikawa has designed other concepts for erasers, including one based on Japan's bullet trains.

電車が新幹線に変わる消しゴム考えました。使うほど勉強も早く進みます。 pic.twitter.com/D8jiNYxMCjSeptember 22, 2023 See more

