If you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift with a difference, then the cricut Black Friday sales are a great place to start. Not only do they make an excellent present, we're also seeing some top-notch discounts on Cricut products.

These include Cricut deals on cutting machines, which allow you to create a design on a computer and then automatically cut it out from material such as paper, vinyl, card, felt, fabric, leather or matboard. Plus there are also some significant discounts on Cricut heatpresses, which allow you to print designs onto clothes, mugs and more.

In this article, you'll find the best Cricut Black Friday deals 2021 has to offer, all in one place. Whether you're seeking deep price cuts on individual machines or brilliant bundles featuring some choice Cricut accessories Black Friday has you covered.Not sure which model is right for you? Our guide to the best Cricut machines will help.

We're expecting these deals to sell out quickly, but we'd also expect more to pop up on an hour-by-hour basis as we approach Black Friday proper on 26 November. So if you can't find what you're looking for in this article, you can use the quick links below to search the best retailers for deals directly.

Today's best Cricut Black Friday deals: US

Cricut Maker: $399.99 Cricut Maker: $399.99 $249 at Walmart

Save $120: Here's the best Cricut Maker deal we've seen in a long time. Walmart has knocked down the price by an astonishing $120: that's 32 percent off! You can't beat a bargain like this, and we're expecting these to sell out soon.

Cricut EasyPress 2: $189.99 Cricut EasyPress 2: $189.99 $119 at Amazon

Save $70.99 Seeking the speed of a heat press, and the convenience of an iron? The Cricut EasyPress 2 is great for making custom-designed T-shirts, tote bags, pillows, aprons, sweatshirts, banners, blankets and more. And Amazon has one of the best Cricut deals around on this model: a huge 37 per cent off, saving you $70.99 in total.



Cricut Explore Air 2: US$299.99 Cricut Explore Air 2: US$299.99 $169 at Walmart

Save $130.99 The Cricut Explore Air 2 is the best Cricut machine for beginners, as its software is easy to follow, and it can cut more than 100 different types of material. Save a massive $130.99 on the price with this brilliant Cricut deal from Walmart. Don't forget to sign up for free to Walmart+ for access to early Black Friday deals.

Cricut Joy: $159.99 Cricut Joy: $159.99 $129 at Amazon

Save $30 The Cricut Joy is wonderfully compact and portable, so if you need a cutting machine to carry from place to place, it has you covered. Amazon has the best Cricut Joy price at time of writing, bringing the cost down to just $129, a true bargain.

Cricut Mug Press: $199.99 Cricut Mug Press: $199.99 $179 at Amazon

Save $20 The Cricut Mug Press is perfect for applying your design onto blank mugs. It couldn’t be easier to use – in fact, it has just one single button. And Amazon has reduced its price by $20, bringing it down to a bargain $179.

Today's best Cricut Black Friday deals: UK

Image Cricut Maker: £379.99 £339 at Very

Save £40: It's already the best cutting machine for value and this Cricut Maker deal makes it even more of a bargain. Very has reduced the price to just £339: that's a saving of £40. It's a deal that's not to be missed!

Cricut Explore Air 2: £259.99 Cricut Explore Air 2: £259.99 £184.99 at Amazon

Save £75 Getting started with cutting machines? Then check out the Cricut Explore Air 2, which is simple to use, yet has some very powerful features. Especially now Amazon has slashed the price to just £184.99, a saving of £75.

Cricut Joy Vinyl Machine £179.99 Cricut Joy Vinyl Machine £179.99 £160.70 at Amazon

Save £19.29: The Cricut Joy is a compact cutting machine for crafting small items like labels, stickers and greetings cards, you need. And Amazon has the best Cricut Joy price right now, at just £160.70, saving you almost £20.

Cricut EasyPress Mini: £59.99 Cricut EasyPress Mini: £59.99 £39.99 at Very

Save £20 If you want to print onto smaller items, such as hats, caps, socks, shoes, headbands or small bags, you’ll want the Cricut EasyPress Mini. It's pretty cheap already, but Very has cut the price even further for Black Friday, with an amazing one-third off.

Cricut Maker Black Friday Bundle: £423.98 Cricut Maker Black Friday Bundle: £423.98 £328.93

Save £95.02 Amazon has one of the best Cricut bundle deals around right now. As well as the Cricut maker, you're also getting a mat, two vinyl samplers, two iron-on samplers and a pen set, saving you almost £100 in total.

Cricut EasyPress 2 Black Friday Bundle: £268.96 Cricut EasyPress 2 Black Friday Bundle: £268.96 £246.22 at Amazon

Save £22.04 Here's another one of the best Cricut bundle deals available right now. Along with the Cricut EasyPress 2, this bundle nets you a mat, a tote bag and an iron-on sampler, saving you £22.74 on the full price for all items.

The best Cricut Black Friday deals overall

(Image credit: Cricut)

It doesn't matter whether you're interested in Cricut cutting machines, Cricut heatpress machines, or bundles with the best Cricut accessories, there are some great deals to be had in the runup to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

Right now we're seeing some particularly astounding Cricut Maker deals, as well as price drops on the more sophisticated Cricut Maker 3.

The former will allow you to precision-cut more than 300 materials, from delicate fabric and paper to tough materials such as like matboard and leather. It also offers a choice of 13 tools to cut, score, write, deboss, engrave, or add other decorative effects with precision. The latter, meanwhile, is similar but can cut smart materials without a mat, which means you can make cuts of up to 12 ft (3.6 m) in one go.

Discounts are also abounding right now on the Cricut Explore Air 2 and the Cricut Explore 3. The first is a great choice if you’re just getting started with machine cutting, as its software is nice and easy to use, yet it can still cut more than 100 different types of material, including premium vinyl, iron-on and HTV vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper and poster board. The second is similar but adds the ability to work with smart materials.

And the Cricut deals Black Friday is bringing us this year don't end there! We're also seeing the Cricut Joy price tumble, which is good news for anyone looking for a cutting machine that's super-portable. While if you're interested in heat presses, then check out the great deals on the Cricut EasyPress 2 and Cricut EasyPress Mini, not to mention the Cricut Mug Press.

We list the best Cricut deals available right now below, with the latest prices updated in real time. But beware: once these deals are gone, they're gone!

