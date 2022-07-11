It's a really good day to buy Cricut machines and accessories

Cricut machines are ideal for getting crafty, whether you want to cut custom designs, print your face onto a T-shirt or want to create your own bespoke wedding invitations. And right now, Amazon is offering up to 30% off all things Cricut (opens in new tab).

This is exciting as it can be a bit of an outlay to get started with Cricut. Once you've paid for the machine itself, then it's easy to get carried away and spend a fair bit on accessories. There are mats, special cards, pens, tools, blades. And they all genuinely do make it easier to create. If you are prone to splurging on accessories then today is also a good day to do so, as there's up to 45% off Cricut accessories.

Below, we're highlighted some of our favourite Cricut deals this Prime Day. Note that these deals run until 16 July 11.59pm (PDT), so you haven't got long to take advantage of them. And you don't even need to be a Prime member to do so. Happy days.

Cricut Prime Day deals (US)

Cricut Maker 3: $429 $379 at Amazon

We loved the Cricut Maker 3 when we tried it so were delighted to see it's included in Amazon's offers this Prime Day week. It can cut, emboss, draw and engrave. What more could you want?



Cricut EasyPress 2: $189 $88 at Amazon

The EasyPress 2 is ideal for printing designs on tote bags, T-shirts, pillows, or pretty much anything else you can think of. This is a really decent saving, too, with $90 off, taking it down to almost half price!

Cricut Explore 3: $319 $279 at Amazon

The Explore 3 is another excellent machine for cutting, and it's super-speedy, too. You operate it via an app, and it's suitable for writing, cutting, foiling and scoring. If you don't quite need the Maker 3, this one's for you.

Cricut Joy: $179 $99 at Amazon

The Cricut Joy is compact, easy to use and ideal for beginners. You can use it to cut out designs, create labels and stickers and it's great for making personalised cards too. This is a real bargain, with $80 off when you buy today.

Cricut Weeding Kit: $24.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save 52% This essential 5-piece Weeding Kit includes all the tools you need to use your Cricut machine – you get fine tweezers, hook tweezers, weeder, piercing tool, and hook weeder. This deal is more than half off the RRP, and is excellent value for money.



Cricut Prime Day deals (UK)

Cricut Maker 3: £ 279.99 £259 at Amazon

Save £20 Cricut Maker 3 is the brand's leading craft cutting machine – faster, quieter and able to use the new Smart Materials for 75ft lengths of vinyl this is a device that do it all. And now you can get 7% off.



Cricut Maker Champagne: £379.99 248.99 at Amazon

Save 34% Cricut's breakthrough hit machine, the Maker, is now slashed by a huge £131 in this Amazon deal. The Maker may be a few years old now, but it's still one of the best machines on the market. (The US deal has already sold out, so hurry while this UK one is still available).



Cricut EasyPress 2 (9x9): £169.99 £122.99 at Amazon

Save £47 The Cricut EasyPress 2 is a fantastic heat press machine that can perfectly render designs onto t-shirts, bags, and more. Have no doubts this model is capable of doing all it needs to do, and now it has 28% off.



Cricut Explore 3: £279.99 £259.99 at Amazon

Save £20 The Explore Air 3 can do a lot the more costly Maker 3 can do, including using Cricut's new Smart Materials. However, it can't cut as many materials and supports few blades, making it a casual crafter's machine. At this price, this latest version is still excellent for first-timers.



Cricut Joy: £179.99 £138.94 at Amazon

Save 23% The Cricut Joy is neat little craft cutting machine that's small enough to slip into a bag for day of crafting round a friend's house. It's size (21.4 x 13.8cm) means it's best used or making cards, gifts but also mug designs. This offer gives £41.05 off.



Cricut EasyPress Mini: £54.99 46.94 at Amazon

Save 15% The Cricut EasyPress Mini was a surprise hit with our reviewer, who rated this tiny heat press gadget 5/5 stars. If you're a sewer then this small 'iron' is a revelation. Even with just 15% off we'd say it's a bargain.



Cricut accessories: £24.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save 24% This five-piece basic tool set offers all of the implements you'll need to get started in Cricut's machine crafting, including the ability to lift, snip, burnish and weed a wide variety of materials. Save money at Amazon!

Cricut Weeding Kit: £24.99 £14.49 at Amazon

Save 42% This Weeding Tools set is a bargain at nearly half-price. You get five tools that are essential for making the most of your Cricut machine, and they come in useful for all manner of craft and sewing projects. Get £10.50 off with this Amazon deal.

