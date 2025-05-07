Creatives! Mother's Day is this Sunday, save up to $400 on a Cricut machine
Treat mum to one of the best crafting machines with Cricut's generous sale.
If you're running out of time to find a Mother's Day gift in the US (friendly reminder, it's this Sunday, May 11) then look no further than Cricut's Mother's Day sale, with up to $400 off popular cutting machines (including some of the best Cricut machines you can buy) plus mega discounts on materials and accessories.
These craft machines make excellent Mother's Day gifts for crafty and creative mums (or moms as you guys say in the US), and the top deal I've picked out is on the....
I recently got my hands on a new Cricut Maker 4 model (review in progress), so I can confidently vouch for how awesome and powerful these machines are for home crafting projects. There are some excellent deals over at Cricut's UK store too, and if you haven't already, take a look at the new Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series, which offer some serious upgrades and speedier cutting times for pro crafters.
Cricut has some mega discounts in time for Mother's Day
Save: $50
The Cricut Maker 4 is the latest flagship cutting machine from the company, and along with the Explore 4 model, is compatible with Cricut Smart Materials and boasts cutting speeds that are twice as fast as its predecessors.
It can cut 300+ materials with advanced precision and comes with materials and tools to get you started.
We have a Cricut Maker 4 review in progress, so stay tuned.
Save: $400
The Cricut Venture is the largest and most expensive wide-format machine produced by the company, and is aimed at professionals needing a commercial-grade cutting machine. It has the power to precision-cut 100+ materials up to 75 ft (22.8 m), and can write, score, foil & so much more.
Read our guide on everything you need to know about the Cricut Venture
Save: $50
The Cricut Joy Xtra is a smaller version of some of Cricut's more premium machines, like the Explore and Maker series. It is limited due to its size, but it has the power to cut, write, draw, and foil to make popular projects. It's super portable too.
Read our Cricut Joy Xtra review for more ⭑⭑⭑⭑
Save: $100
The Cricut Mug Press is, you guessed it, for pressing HTV (heat transfer vinyl) materials as well as infusible inks onto mugs. This process is much more reliable and safer than using a regular heat press, thanks to the curved shape.
Read our Cricut Mug Press review for more ⭑⭑⭑⭑
Save: $70
The Cricut Hat Press has a very specific purpose, and I'm sure you can guess from the name what that is. A lot like the Cricut EasyPress 2, this machine is used to press heat transfer materials onto all types of hats, thanks to its curved shape. This is the best price we've seen on the Cricut Hat press to date.
Save: $140
The Cricut EasyPress 2 is a top choice for any crafter working with heat transfer materials or infusible ink, and is more reliable than using a typical household iron, given that you have more control over pressure, temperature, and time.
Read our Cricut EasyPress 2 review ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Cricut products in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
