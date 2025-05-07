If you're running out of time to find a Mother's Day gift in the US (friendly reminder, it's this Sunday, May 11) then look no further than Cricut's Mother's Day sale, with up to $400 off popular cutting machines (including some of the best Cricut machines you can buy) plus mega discounts on materials and accessories.

These craft machines make excellent Mother's Day gifts for crafty and creative mums (or moms as you guys say in the US), and the top deal I've picked out is on the....

I recently got my hands on a new Cricut Maker 4 model (review in progress), so I can confidently vouch for how awesome and powerful these machines are for home crafting projects. There are some excellent deals over at Cricut's UK store too, and if you haven't already, take a look at the new Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series, which offer some serious upgrades and speedier cutting times for pro crafters.

Cricut has some mega discounts in time for Mother's Day

Cricut Maker 4 : was $399 now $349 at Cricut US & CAN Save: $50 The Cricut Maker 4 is the latest flagship cutting machine from the company, and along with the Explore 4 model, is compatible with Cricut Smart Materials and boasts cutting speeds that are twice as fast as its predecessors. It can cut 300+ materials with advanced precision and comes with materials and tools to get you started. We have a Cricut Maker 4 review in progress, so stay tuned.

Cricut Hat Press: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Cricut US & CAN Save: $70 The Cricut Hat Press has a very specific purpose, and I'm sure you can guess from the name what that is. A lot like the Cricut EasyPress 2, this machine is used to press heat transfer materials onto all types of hats, thanks to its curved shape. This is the best price we've seen on the Cricut Hat press to date.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Cricut products in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.