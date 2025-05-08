In case you forgot (we've all done it), here's your friendly reminder that Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11, in the US. If you're yet to find the perfect gift for your mum – or should I say mom? – Then don't start panicking just yet, as I've found 5 top deals on creative and crafty tech over at Amazon that should arrive just in time.

Every mother is different, but if yours happens to like tech, then I think the options I've picked out below should cover a lot of bases and cater to different budgets. In my opinion, you really can't go wrong with one of the best Cricut machines as a Mother's Day gift (and there's a big Cricut sale on right now too), even if it's only used for small projects like labelling jars or making cards. For something a bit more modern, why not opt for a smart ring for your mum? Wearable tech is so 2025.

I've got all the details on these deals for you below, but if these aren't quite right for your mum, I'd also recommend one of the best tablets with a stylus pen - for a ton of creative uses like doodling, browsing, and online shopping - or check out our guide to the best 3D pens for something more artsy.

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil: was $69.99 now $59.85 at Amazon SAVE: $10 If your mum has an iPad, then this digital stylus from Logitech is a great accessory to have. It's more affordable than an official Apple Pencil, but uses the same technology, and is officially Apple-approved to work with the company's range of iPad mini, Pro, and Air models. Take a look at our guide to the best Apple Pencil alternatives for some more options.

AURA Digital Picture Frame: was $179 now $149 at Amazon SAVE: $30 The AURA is one of the best digital photo frames that you can get, and despite the fact that this frame is pretty pricey, its stylish and premium features justify the cost. It offers a private and secure way to share digital photos with family, plus free unlimited cloud storage, and no subscription fees, so a one-off payment is all that's needed to get up and running. It also comes in a premium gift-ready box (ideal for Mother's Day). For more digital photo frame deals, see my Mother's Day roundup.

Best deal Samsung Galaxy Ring + $100 Amazon gift voucher: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon SAVE: $100 A lot of mums love jewellery, but Samsung's Galaxy smart ring is much more than that, offering a more subtle way to track your fitness, and can keep tabs on your wellness while analysing your sleep metrics and menstrual cycles too. With this data, Samsung will give you an energy score and work out areas for you to improve using the help of Galaxy AI. Smart rings are a great gift for mums who aren't as tech savvy, too, as there aren't any scary buttons or digital displays to worry about, just a handy app. Not to mention, with this deal, you also get a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in, too. So mum can always treat herself to something special later in the year.

Check out today's best prices on tech from top brands in your region below, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.