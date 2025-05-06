Here's your friendly reminder that Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 11) in the US. But don't start panicking just yet, as I've found 3 top deals on digital photo frames over at Amazon that I think would make an excellent gift for creative mums (or moms, as you guys say in the US).

Think about it, whether your mum likes to display family memories, photos of the dog, or her own artistic creations – a digital photo frame is the best way to combine all of this and offers a visual slideshow that the whole family can enjoy and contribute to.

I've got all the details on these deals for you below, but if a digital photo frame isn't quite right for your mum, I'd also recommend one of the best Cricut machines (great for home crafting), or consider shopping for one of the best tablets with a stylus pen for a ton of creative uses from doodling to browsing, streaming Netflix, and online shopping.

Top choice AURA Digital Picture Frame: was £179 now £149 at Amazon SAVE: $30 As far as digital photo frames go, AURA is one of the best that you can get, and a leading brand in this space. This premium frame is stylish but pricey, though it's for a reason: it offers a private and secure way to share digital photos with family, plus free unlimited cloud storage, and no subscription fees, so a one-off payment is all that's needed to get up and running. The whole family can upload content to the AURA frame, quickly and easily via the compatible app, and it also comes in a premium gift-ready box (ideal for Mother's Day).

Best deal Skylight Digital Picture Frame: was £159.99 now £99.90 at Amazon SAVE: $60 This 10-inch digital photo frame from Skylight has a generous $60 discount right now, and is a thoughtful way for your Mum to relive her favourite memories with an interactive touchscreen display. The cool thing about the Skylight is that any family member can access it and upload images over Wi-Fi, so those not on social media can still receive and enjoy daily updates, a delightful surprise for the not-so-tech-savvy. There is no subscription necessary, but the frame does rely on cloud-based storage (no SD cards needed).

CODE: 10GIFTPEXAR Pexar 11” Digital Frame: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon SAVE: $30 (with $10 coupon ) This digital photo frame from Lexar is a great choice for those wanting a hassle-free experience and a high-quality frame with 2K resolution (2000x1200) and an anti-glare display. It relies on Wi-FI to get up and running, but needs no subscription plan with an included 32GB of storage, supporting up to 40,000 photos. It also has smart features like displaying the weather, a digital clock, and has sleep mode to conserve power.

Check out today's best prices on digital photo frames from top brands in your region below, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.