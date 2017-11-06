Save 23% on 3D printing pen

It's just three weeks until Black Friday and Cyber Monday will bring you some great discounts on creative tools, but in the meantime, we've got you a great daily deal on a 3D pen that turns drawings into 3D printed objects.

Artists see the world differently. Now you can draw differently too. The Scribbler Duo 3D Pen lets you bring your creations to life by allowing you to create a 3D printed object as you would draw. You can get this powerful and unique artistic tool on sale now for just $99 (approx £76).

The Scribbler DUO 3D pen is the latest and most innovative tool for artists, taking the art of 3D printing to a whole new level by letting creatives draw their work into existence (it might just be the closest we'll get to becoming Penny Crayon for real).

See it in action in the video below.

This pen puts you in complete control over your creations, allowing you to bring any idea to life in plastic. Two nozzles dispense plastic filament that mean you can build a handmade 3D printed object. With four control buttons that allow you to change the speed of extrusion and the temperature of the nozzles, it's easy to draw with any variation of plastic filament – you can even use two colours at once.

Whether you're an artist or trying to encourage someone's creativity, this is the perfect tool. You can get the Scribbler DUO 3D Pen on sale now for just $99 (approx £76). That's a saving of 23% off the retail price for a powerful creative tool that will open up your creativity, so grab this deal today.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.

Read more: