I tend to 3D print a lot of stuff while reviewing and testing out some of the best 3D printers for Creative Bloq, and this month, it's all about the spooky prints. I came across this pumpkin-themed fidget print while browsing MakerWorld, and it was originally uploaded by a user called @pejdro3D, but has since disappeared from their profile.

The exact same model can be found via 3DPmom, so my guess is that this model may belong to this designer originally and was reuploaded by a different user. In any case, this pumpkin fidget model is fantastic, printed excellently, and is a big hit with kids (I might even give them out to trick or treaters this year).

(Image credit: Future)

I've been using it mainly as a flush object when printing multicolour models, which for those who don't know, is where you specify a model on the build plate for any purge waste to be flushed into – by right clicking and selecting "flush into this object".

This means that the model will be printed in multiple colours from layer flushes as opposed to the specified colours, and can not only reduce flush by a fraction but also create some seriously funky-looking prints.

Take a look at the short video below to see this pumpkin fidget in action!

I printed this model using my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, which is one of the most reliable printers you can get for beginners (and usually on sale quite often at the moment). If you're looking to improve your print quality, check out my guide to the best 3D printer filaments that I highly recommend, as well as the best filament dryers for 3D printing.

Happy Halloween (almost) and if you're looking for some more spooky creativeness, then take a look at my easy Pumpkin basket DIY tutorial.