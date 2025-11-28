Get the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic with up to 55% off decor at Target
The luxury look is cheaper to achieve than you might think.
Black Friday is here, which provides the perfect opportunity to stock up on Christmas decor before the festivities begin. As a countryside girl at heart, one of my favourite interior design trends is the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic, combining old money aesthetics with country house cosiness.
Think rustic nostalgia elevated with luxury charm – the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic is traditional Christmas with bells on. Taking inspiration from classic festive interior design trends, it's all about mixing heirloom pieces with classic colours, textures and patterns for that timeless festive feel. (And the best part is, you don't need to spend luxury Ralph Lauren prices to get the look.)
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.