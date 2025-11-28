Black Friday is here, which provides the perfect opportunity to stock up on Christmas decor before the festivities begin. As a countryside girl at heart, one of my favourite interior design trends is the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic, combining old money aesthetics with country house cosiness.

Think rustic nostalgia elevated with luxury charm – the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic is traditional Christmas with bells on. Taking inspiration from classic festive interior design trends, it's all about mixing heirloom pieces with classic colours, textures and patterns for that timeless festive feel. (And the best part is, you don't need to spend luxury Ralph Lauren prices to get the look.)