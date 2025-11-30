I'm blessed to have a lot of foodies in my life, so when it comes to the festive season I want to gift them something they'll really treasure. Throughout my career I've developed somewhat of an obsession with beautiful packaging design, so this year I thought I'd combine the best of both worlds.

With quality food and show-stopping design in mind, I've hunted for some of the best gift ideas for foodies and design lovers alike, to inspire you this holiday season. Thankfully there are still plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to be snagged, so sink your teeth into these.