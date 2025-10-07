From Smeg to Le Creuset, cult kitchen brands are all the rage (and for good reason). Built to last, these classic pieces are often an investment for life, combining style and function that never goes out of style.

While you might think these kitchen classics cost the earth, thankfully Wayfair has some tasty savings rivalling the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Whether you're an interior design trends purist or like the odd style flourish, we've found some of the best savings on top kitchen brands, from chic kettles to beautiful coffee makers to add some design flair to your space.

Save 20% Le Creuset Demi 1.25 Qt. Enamel on Steel Tea Kettle: was $89 now $71.20 at Wayfair Anything Le Creuset is practically a cheat code to a chic kitchen aesthetic. This stylish whistling kettle brings a cosy farmhouse vibe to your space, while the range of colours makes it suited for a variety of aesthetics. Crafted from fast-heating premium carbon, it combines quality and robustness with style for a timeless look. Read more ▼

Save 41% AeroPress XL Coffee Press XL001: was $99.95 now $58.99 at Wayfair If, like me, you're a sucker for coffee accessories, the AeroPress is a tool I can wholeheartedly recommend. Perfectly crafted to provide a smooth coffee every time, it's a simple, effective (and lowkey fun) way to get your morning cup of Joe. A perfect blend of design excellence and minimalistic aesthetics, it's right at home in a modern kitchen setup. Read more ▼

Save 24% KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $499.99 now $379.99 at Wayfair For the culinary creatives out there, KitchenAid's stand mixer is an essential time-saving tool. Available in a broad range of colours, the KitchenAid is celebrated as a design icon, combining style with elite function. With a pouring shield, wire whip, flat beater, dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl included, it assists in a range of foodie creations (and it's dishwasher-safe for hassle-free clean up). Read more ▼

Save 49% De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine: was $989.95 now $499.95 at Wayfair A cult favourite among the Creative Bloq crew, this De'Longhi espresso machine is perfect for coffee connoisseurs who prioritise flavour and control. With active temperature control, four beverage presets, and a barista kit complete with tamper, dosing funnel, and more, the Specialista Arte Evo easily delivers a hand-crafted coffee experience in your home. Read more ▼

Save 15% Smeg Combi Countertop Air Fry Oven: was $1,300 now $1,099.95 at Wayfair Like them or loathe them, air fryers are fast becoming a kitchen essential. If you want the convenience without the visual eyesore, this Smeg option is the perfect understated retro design to suit a curated kitchen. With 10 cooking functions, it suits a variety of meals and is compact enough to nestle comfortably on most kitchen counters. Read more ▼

