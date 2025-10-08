I've been unreasonably obsessed with my SodaStream lately, ever since I upgraded my Terra for the beautiful, limited edition mint green Art. I would like nothing more than to try the entire range (though I don't see how it could get better). I won't, but this huge sale would actually be the perfect time to do so. For Prime Day, you can get up to 50% off a range of machines and bundles.

The offers are better in the UK – this Art bundle is down 47% to £73. But there are decent US deals as well, including a Terra bundle for under $50!

If. had to pick, I'd choose the Art for it's elegant Art Deco design (it's the only one that gives influential interior trend) and the functionality of that sturdy handle. But I did like the Terra a lot, so if you're aiming for a slightly lower price point then it really doesn't make a difference to the water itself and it's still easy to use – it's just the button isn't quite as satisfying to use as the handle.

Bundles include gas cylinders and/or syrups, click through to explore the details (they range from including one gas cylinder to including three plus syrups so worth exploring). See the deals below, and for more kitchen offers see how Wayfair is delivering deals on cult kitchen brands.

