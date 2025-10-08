TourBox's Creative Console sale is way better than Prime Day
Save up to $129 on the TourBox Elite(Translucent) with an accessory bundle.
Calling all creatives – I know that the October Prime Deals haven't been the best this year, but that's because they're mostly NOT on Amazon. After three years of covering Prime Day sales, I've learned that it's always best to go directly to the manufacturer, and that's exactly the case with these TourBox October Expo specials.
If you're not familiar with TourBox, it creates premium customised controllers to help you unlock your software's full potential and revolutionise your editing workflow. This promotion can help you save up to $129 with accessory bundles, and with the code TBEXPO you can get a free cable too.
The TourBox Elite series (now only $199 for the black edition) is the best of the bunch for professional creators, and whether you're a photographer, videographer or digital artist, TourBox keypads can offer shortcuts to specific tools – with 150+ actions in one singular preset. You also get immersive tactile feedback, and there's intelligent auto-preset switching too, for darting between the best video editing software, and it can make using one of the best drawing tablets a lot more intuitive.
The best TourBox deals today
TourBox controllers have a mix of dials, buttons, digital d-pads, and a rotary button with adjustable speeds. They are designed to work with leading software packages, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, CapCut, DaVinci Resolve, and Clip Studio Paint - to name just a few (not forgetting 3D apps like Blender).
Check out our TourBox Elite review for full details.
Price check: $199 at Amazon US | £214 at Amazon UK
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the TourBox custom controllers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.