Calling all creatives – I know that the October Prime Deals haven't been the best this year, but that's because they're mostly NOT on Amazon. After three years of covering Prime Day sales, I've learned that it's always best to go directly to the manufacturer, and that's exactly the case with these TourBox October Expo specials.

If you're not familiar with TourBox, it creates premium customised controllers to help you unlock your software's full potential and revolutionise your editing workflow. This promotion can help you save up to $129 with accessory bundles, and with the code TBEXPO you can get a free cable too.

The TourBox Elite series (now only $199 for the black edition) is the best of the bunch for professional creators, and whether you're a photographer, videographer or digital artist, TourBox keypads can offer shortcuts to specific tools – with 150+ actions in one singular preset. You also get immersive tactile feedback, and there's intelligent auto-preset switching too, for darting between the best video editing software, and it can make using one of the best drawing tablets a lot more intuitive.

The best TourBox deals today

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the TourBox custom controllers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.