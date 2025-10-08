If you're a design fan, chances are you're familiar with the cult-like obsession over Le Creuset. Much more than a kitchenware brand, Le Creuset has rightly earned its place as a design icon, combining timeless style with sturdy functionality.

If you're looking to expand your collection (or start one), there are some delectable savings to be found this Amazon Prime Day. With classics like the Cast Iron Signature Cassadou for 40% off, it's a rare opportunity to get a good deal on timeless design classics.

Whether you're into unique pieces or an interior design trends purist, Le Creuset products stand the test of time both stylistically and functionally. Below, I've found some of the best deals this Big Deal Days, with some handy dupes for a more budget-friendly option.

The best Le Creuset Prime Day deals

Save 40% Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou: was $364.95 now $219.99 at Amazon Perfect for a range of recipes, from stir fries to stews, this 3.75-quart cassadou is the perfect middle ground between a deep sauté pan and a small Dutch oven. With a matching enamelled lid, this cast iron offers elite heat retention with dulling, staining, chipping and cracking resistance to ensure a resilient lifetime of usage. Read more ▼

Save 22% Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser: was $219.95 now $170.99 at Amazon When it comes to classic Le Creuset, the legendary cast-iron braiser is one of its most popular products. With a variety of colourful enamel-coated options available (going for various prices this Prime Day, so be aware), they suit a variety of kitchen aesthetics. With superior heat distribution and retention, this 1.5-quart braiser is the perfect blend of style and function that's sure to be the envy of the dinner party. Read more ▼

Save 21% Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven: was $329 now $259.95 at Amazon For those looking for a more spacious option, this 7.5-quart cast-iron is the perfect all-rounder. While $259 might seem on the steeper side, Le Creuset is known for its durable product design, making it a worthy investment that will stand the test of time. The custom-fitted glass lid is specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture to the food, while the light coloured interior enamel ensures easy cooking monitoring. Read more ▼

The best Le Creuset dupe Prime Day deals

Save 22% Lodge Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole: was $99.90 now $77.99 at Amazon If you're after the same glossy enamel aesthetic of the humble Le Creuset without the deluxe price tag, this 3.6-quart cast-iron casserole dish from Lodge is a great dupe. Available in a range of colours, the stainless steel offers great heat distribution and retention when used with the slick porcelain enamel lid. Read more ▼

Not in the US? Check out these Le Creuset deals tailored to your region.