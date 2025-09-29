This Wednesday is International Coffee Day so it's the perfect time to think about investing in a new machine. Too expensive, I hear you say? Luckily there are also some pretty brilliant early Prime Day coffee machine deals that have just gone live – could this be any better?

We recently published an article celebrating the most beautiful coffee machines in the world, and some of our picks are even on sale right now – for example this stunning Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, which is down 33% to $399.99.

A version of our design editor's personal favourite (he uses it everyday) is also reduced, and while the price cut isn't quite as low as we saw last Prime Day, it's still a very juicy discount that I wouldn't pass over too readily. The Technivorm Moccamaster does have 28% off at Wiliam Sonoma, making it $244.

See more coffee machine deals to love below:

Save 33% Breville Infuser Espresso Machine BES840XL: was $599 now $399 at Amazon A beautiful stainless steel semi-automatic machine, with premium features like pre-infusion and an excellent grinder – and is widely considered one of the best espresso machines you can buy. This 33% deal is not quite the best ever seen, but it's pretty darn close. As it almost never goes on sale, I do think it's worth snapping up now.

Save 28% Technivorm Moccamaster KGBT: was $339.95 now $244.95 at Williams-Sonoma Last Prime Day cut this machine by 40%, but there's no guarantee that will happen again. This one pot wonder keeps coffee hot throughout the day. It has an auto drip stop function so you can pour one cup before the whole pot is poured. It comes in off-white and brushed silver, and brews delicious coffee in about six minutes.

Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Coffee Machine: was $290 now $259 at Amazon This is the perfect addition to a kitchen for a retro aesthetic, and it makes a great cup of coffee, too. It's a 10-cup drip cup machine, you can adjust the strength, keep the carafe warm and it's easy to use. It comes in loads of colours, take your pick from blue, cream, green, blue, red... and more.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $129.95 now $99.99 at Amazon If you're more of a pod fan, and like a strong design statement then this retro-style Nespresso machine is a really good bet at a really good price. It comes in a few colours including Pistachio (my favourite – and is currently 22% off at $109), but the standout price is on the Aqua mint, Dark Gray, White and Spicy Red variations, which have a black body and are under $100 right now – that's 29% off.

If you're not in the US, or there are other coffee machine deals out there for you, see below: