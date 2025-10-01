Happy International Coffee Day! To celebrate this auspicious (and highly caffeinated) day, I've found the perfect deal for someone who wants a mega convenient, nifty, effective and cost-friendly single serve coffee maker. Even the biggest coffee fans don't always want to deal with a giant machine or a 10 cup pot, and the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve is ideal for portability (this would be great in the office – home or work!). It's also got a great discount at Bed, Bath and Beyond right now, bringing it down 41% from $109 to $65. It's a flash sale though, so don't hang around!

The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve comes in five different colours, black, cool aqua, studio grey, misty green and evening teal and is really cleverly designed to be as compact as possible – it's sleek and minimalist without being dull – and it's highly rated by users for being reliable and, most importantly, serving delicious coffee (pod). If you want more bargains, see the early Prime Day Coffee maker deals on these iconic machines – some of which are in our most beautiful coffee machines roundup.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve: was $119.99 now $88.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com Ideal for stashing in the office, taking with you on trips or even for your bedroom, this single serve machine has one of the cleverest designs I've seen. It's compact enough to fit in any space – and perfect if you only want to make a cup of coffee at a time. Features: Brews 6 -12oz coffee, less than 5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall, pod storage inside brewer, 'strong' coffee function, internal cord storage for easy portability, removable water reservoir. Comes with pod storage drawer,

In the UK or not quite right? See more coffee maker deals below: