The one thing designers love more than coffee is coffee machines. A well-designed coffee maker can be the difference between a good morning and a bad one (by which we mean a good coffee and a bad one). In other words, if you're going to buy a coffee machine, you want to buy one that does the job properly.
Thankfully, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals on some highly dependable models. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 30% on its Nespresso range. And my personal favourite machine of all, the Moccamaster KGBV Select, is currently available for 15% off at Wayfair (you'll just need to sign up for their newsletter for that extra 10%).
This beautifully simple and compact coffee maker offers a variety of coffee formats in 5 sizes, including 5, 8, 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice.
The K-Supreme coffee maker is equipped with a new MultiStream technology which uses multiple streams of water to saturate the grounds more evenly throughout the pod and extract more flavour and aroma.
Braun’s BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker features a glass FlavorCarafe that seals in the fresh flavor by minimizing air exposure. The unique PureFlavor system makes your coffee at exactly the right temperature and brewing time to extract the best flavor and aroma.
With a retro-modern design, the Nespresso CitiZ is a delightfully minimal coffee machine, featuring a complete range of options for preparing your favourite coffees, including auto power off mode and the ability to start brewing in only 25 seconds.
This beautiful pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch. It's currently 5% off at Wayfair – but by joining the mailing list, you can score an extra 10% off.
This is a huge saving on a compact coffee maker, featuring a 40 Oz Water Tank, Instant-Heat, 5 brew sizes up to 14oz and self-cleaning tech.
