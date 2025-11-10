The one thing designers love more than coffee is coffee machines. A well-designed coffee maker can be the difference between a good morning and a bad one (by which we mean a good coffee and a bad one). In other words, if you're going to buy a coffee machine, you want to buy one that does the job properly.

Thankfully, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals on some highly dependable models. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 30% on its Nespresso range. And my personal favourite machine of all, the Moccamaster KGBV Select, is currently available for 15% off at Wayfair (you'll just need to sign up for their newsletter for that extra 10%).

We'll keep this page updated with all the best coffee maker deals as we see them. And for more deals, take a look at our main Black Friday deals hub. And for more aesthetic inspiration, be sure to check out the most beautiful coffee machines ever.

Top deals

Save $30.95 Braun BrewSense 12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker : was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Braun’s BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker features a glass FlavorCarafe that seals in the fresh flavor by minimizing air exposure. The unique PureFlavor system makes your coffee at exactly the right temperature and brewing time to extract the best flavor and aroma.