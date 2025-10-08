Dinky coffee machine gets gigantic 58% price slash this Prime Day
The Keurig K-Mini drops to a steal worthy $42.
I'll be the first to admit that I've become a bit of a coffee addict over the years, and for that reason, a trusty coffee machine is now a kitchen essential. If you've also given in to your caffeine cravings, Amazon has some great deals on coffee machines, great and small, this Prime Day.
While there are some hefty workhorse coffee machines on offer, I personally don't have the space (or funds, frankly) to accommodate one, which is why I love this deal on the Keurig K-Mini for $42.00 at Amazon. Lightweight, compact and hassle-free, it's the perfect sleepy morning companion.
While the most beautiful coffee makers might boast more premium functions, they typically come with a premium price tag to match. If you're after something that's in line with interior design trends without the deluxe price tag, this dinky Keurig is your golden ticket to effortless style.
With its 12-ounce capacity, this single-serve coffee machine makes a perfect brew in minutes. Featuring a removable drip tray, it fits most travel mugs for a smooth, pre-commute morning routine. As it's less than 5 inches wide, it happily nestles on your kitchen counter, available in a number of colours for a sleek, low-key look to suit all kitchen aesthetics.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.