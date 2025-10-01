From Le Creuset to Smeg: 6 chic things I’d buy from Wayfair's Holiday Deal Week sale
Discover savings of up to 61% off.
While I'm yet to step on the property ladder, that doesn't stop daydreams about my perfect kitchen leading to an ever-growing wishlist of fancy flourishes. Coincidentally, Wayfair's Holiday Deal Week has unexpectedly become my latest go-to fantasy shopping destination, with juicy deals on top brands from Le Creuset to Henckels.
While it can be easy to be blinkered by Amazon's upcoming Prime Day deals, it's worth remembering that there are offers to be found elsewhere. With functionality and beautiful design in mind, I've collected some of the best bits from Wayfair's Holiday Deal Week, from small-scale steals to all-out splurges.
If you're looking for decor inspiration, check out the most influential interior design trends of the last 50 years or take a look at the fall decorating mistakes to avoid this season.
Le Creuset is a cult favourite among design fans, and for good reason too. Equal parts functional and chic, the robust cookware options are famed for their superior heat retention and durability. For 30% off, you can get this cast iron set featuring Le Creuset's iconic Dutch oven and skillet, bringing a flavour of French artisan cooking to your kitchen.
Compact and beautifully designed, De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine is on offer for a smooth 49% off. Developed in collaboration with the Speciality Coffee Association, this machine boasts a conical burr grinder with 8 precise settings to grind all bean varieties. With a steam wand, temperature control and barista kit, including a tamper, dosing funnel, and more, this little machine gives you major bang for your buck.
As one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of kitchen knives, German knife maker HENCKELS is a top dog in the culinary sphere. This complete 15-piece set is on offer for 57% off, featuring satin-polished, fine-edge blades for superior sharpness. Lightweight without sacrificing durability, these are a perfect everyday collection to add to your kitchen setup.
One for those of you who aren't afraid of colour, this bespoke Samsung refrigerator is currently 39% off. It comes with interchangeable panels for a custom look to fit your kitchen aesthetic, no matter the colour scheme (don't worry, plain colours and steel finishes are available for the minimalists). With an auto-fill water function, adjustable door storage and WiFi connectivity powered by Samsung SmartThings, it combines style with convenience for a modern, fuss-free experience.
If you haven't heard of Staub, consider it the close relation of the humble Le Creuset. For a mighty 61% off, you can get this cast-iron frying pan in a range of funky colours to suit your style. Perfect for searing and browning, the enamelled black matte interior promotes even heat distribution for exceptional browning and searing. With proper care, these hardy pans can last you a lifetime, so it's well worth the investment.
If you're after retro perfection, Smeg is where it's at. This adorable '50s style toaster comes in a variety of colours of powder-coated stainless steel to match your aesthetic. With 6 toasting levels, reheat, defrost and bagel functions, it offers a customisable experience while the removable crumb tray offers easy cleaning. While 15% off isn't a mighty saving, the Smeg toaster is a cult classic amongst design fans and a wonderful embellishment to a range of kitchens.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.