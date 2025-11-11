Soft serve, or Mr Whippy as we in the UK know it, defined my childhood; the seaside cones, the 99 Flake, the whirr of the machine as that perfect curl appeared. Now those memories are back, only this time they fit on my kitchen counter. The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi 13-in-1 Soft Serve & Ice Cream Maker is the gadget everyone’s whispering about this Christmas, and it’s £50 off right now at Ninja. US readers can get one at Amazon.
This thing is pure dessert nostalgia without the faff. No more chiselling through solid tubs of ice cream, no more waiting hours for something vaguely scoopable. You just load up one of the 480ml Swirl Tubs, pick from 13 one-touch programs, and watch as Ninja’s Soft Serve Creamify Technology turns your mix into perfect, creamy soft serve. It’s the kind of silky, airy texture that takes you straight back to childhood, minus the sand in your cone.
What makes it a genuine game-changer is how easy it is. One tub can make up to four cones, so everyone gets a turn. You can even go off-script: fold in Christmas pudding for a boozy twist, or, as Ninja boasts, make a low-calorie protein treat under 150 calories (but c'mon, no one's doing this). The whole set comes with the motor base, two swirl tubs and lids, dispensing lid, creamerizer paddle, drip tray, and recipe guide, everything you need to become the dessert hero of the holidays.
It’s nostalgic, it’s clever, and it’s ridiculously delicious. And at $50 off, it’s this year’s must-have kitchen upgrade. And for more kitchen tech discounts, read our early Black Friday coffee machine deals roundup.
