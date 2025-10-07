This beautiful, bestselling coffee maker is £180 off for Prime Day

When it comes to coffee machines, there are plenty of models out there that have no business looking as good as they do. As our roundup of the most beautiful coffee machines in the world shows, looks are everything in the espresso maker world – second only, probably, to taste.

Amazon's Big Deal Days have already brought us some brilliant Prime Day coffee maker deals, with some beautiful models in the mix. But today perhaps the best deal yet has landed, with the price of the no. 1 top-selling model on Amazon UK slashed by 34%, down from £530 to £350.

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte is a thing of beauty. In a glowing 4.5-star review, our sister TechRadar praised the the design and the ease of use, calling it "an easy-to-use espresso machine that creates smooth, rich coffee with a thick crema," which "gives you manual or automatic control over brewing volume and temperature so you can feel like a real barista."

In fact, the only real complaint in the review concerns the price. So at £180 off, the Specialista Arte is suddenly looking like a pretty compelling deal.

And if you're in the US, the same model is also (albeit slightly less) discounted, down from $603 to $499.