There are certain brands that a kitchen doesn't feel complete without, and Smeg has to be near the top of the list. Like Le Creuset's pans and Kitchenaid's mixers, Smeg's fridges are one of the most coveted kitchen staples, with a price tag to match. But you don't have to spend over a grand to get the Smeg logo through your front door.

The Italian brand also produces a host of smaller appliances, including kettles, toasters, and a coffee maker worthy of our most beautiful coffee machines roundup – which is currently £300 off for Black Friday.

From coffee machines to portable hobs, Smeg is offering sizeable discounts on a range of smaller appliances from now until Cyber Monday, and best of all, they're all guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. Take a look at our pick of the best below, and for more kitchen discount, check out the best Black Friday coffee machine deals available now.