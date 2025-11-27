Smeg just knocked £300 off a stunning coffee machine for Black Friday
My kitchen isn't going to know what's hit it.
There are certain brands that a kitchen doesn't feel complete without, and Smeg has to be near the top of the list. Like Le Creuset's pans and Kitchenaid's mixers, Smeg's fridges are one of the most coveted kitchen staples, with a price tag to match. But you don't have to spend over a grand to get the Smeg logo through your front door.
The Italian brand also produces a host of smaller appliances, including kettles, toasters, and a coffee maker worthy of our most beautiful coffee machines roundup – which is currently £300 off for Black Friday.
From coffee machines to portable hobs, Smeg is offering sizeable discounts on a range of smaller appliances from now until Cyber Monday, and best of all, they're all guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. Take a look at our pick of the best below, and for more kitchen discount, check out the best Black Friday coffee machine deals available now.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.