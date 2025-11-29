These gorgeous coffee machines are up to 50% off for Black Friday weekend
Time to upgrade your morning setup.
Once you've found your coffee maker, there's no going back. A machine that looks (and works) great can be a joy to use – and if the coffee tastes good, it'll help you start your day on the right foot.
For me, it's the Moccamaster. I've been using Technivorm's Moccamaster KGBV Select for years now, and I wouldn't be without it. This beautiful machine is currently 36% off at Amazon, down from $369 to $235.
But the Moccamaster isn't the only option. From Nespresso to De'Longhi, there are big discounts on plenty of brands right now. Check out some of the best below. And if you're in the UK, Smeg is offering a huge discount on its bean-to-cup coffee maker.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
