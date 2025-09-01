If you're determined to create a kitchen full of appliances and objects that are designed as much to be looked at as to be used then Labor Day is the perfect opportunity to spend less. Functional design is all very well, but aesthetics are important, too. And there are a whole host of kitchen objects that are a cut above in terms of their design.

Think of brands like Smeg, Le Crueset and to get an idea of the high-end design I mean. These brands provide kitchen tools and appliances ranging from fridges and coffee machines to crockpots and sparkling water makers.

I've picked out of the Labor Day Kitchen deals on offer right now, and that you should take advantage of to save serious money on kitting out your kitchen. See the quick links below and scroll on for my favourite deals. Some of these are even influenced by the biggest interior design trends ever.

My favourite deals

01. Smeg Toaster (or kettle, or anything really)

Smeg Toaster: was $330 now $279 at Wayfair For the perfect retro kitchen aesthetic, Smeg rides high. Getting a decent deal on Smeg is super-rare but Wayfair has come through with a range of brilliant discounts on Smeg. This blue toaster is a dream to look at, and to use. But the toaster comes in a range of pastel colours and is '50s personified (or toasterified). There's also at least 15% off other Smeg products like kettles and blenders. Read more ▼

02. Nespresso Limited-Edition Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker

De'Longhi Nespresso Limited-Edition Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $139 now $109 at Amazon If you're living in a world in which Mad Men-style '70s aesthetics rule your kitchen, this Nespresso maker is the one for you. In a yellow and cream hue and with a distinctly retro feel, it also has 20% off and is almost sitting at its lowest price ever. It heats up in 30 seconds, can make up to 30 different flavours of coffee and is remarkably easy to use. Read more ▼

03. Soda Stream Art

SodaStream Art: was $99.99 now $73.99 at Amazon You get the most design bang for your buck with the SodaStream Art. It looks fantastic on your countertop (believe me, I've got one), it has an art deco aesthetic and using it is a joy. It's operated by a handle rather than the button atop its sibling (the Terra), and that's fun in itself. This is a bundle deal, and it's remarkably good value. It comes with 2 bottles – one on the go and one for home. But you'll need to buy gas separately. There are more deals on SodaStream on the official website, which is running its own sale. Read more ▼

04. Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Mill set

Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Mill set: was $96 now $75 at Nordstrom A classic design from Le Creuset – and perfect if you want an elegant Salt and Pepper mill set that will last for a lifetime. Made from plastic but beautifully formed, reviews praise the strength of the 'cracking' and the sturdiness of the mills. Nordstrom has a ton of Le Creuset deals right now so it's worth heading to site to check them out. You can save on crockpots, dutch ovens, dinnerware and more. Read more ▼

05. Kitchen Aid

Kitchen Aid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Williams-Sonoma The Kitchen Aid Artisan Stand Mixer is a design classic, and not just thanks to the Great British Bake Off. If you're looking for an appliance that will immediately elevate your kitchen worktop, and be a joy to use every time you bake, this is the best option. It comes in a range of stunning colours to fit your aesthetic, including sumptuous hues like Scorched Orange, Ice Blue, Dried Rose and Matcha. With 25% at Williams Sonoma off this is a great Labor Day deal on a stunning kitchen staple. This store also has discounts on a range of beautiful mixing bowls to pair with the stand in various materials including patterned and copper. Read more ▼

06. HOST Champagne Freeze Cooling Cup

HOST Champagne Freeze Cooling Cup: was $41.86 now $37.67 at Nordstrom These cooling cups are stunning, and functional with an innovative design. They're filled with a silicone gel that keeps your drink cool when the air is warm. Perfect for champagne, wine or any other drink that doesn't taste its best when room temperature. They stay chilled for 2 hours. They come in a set of 4, have a 9 oz capacity, are made out of BPA-free plastic and currently have 10% off. Read more ▼

