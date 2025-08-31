From iPhones to speakers: 4 butter yellow gadgets to get your life (and home) on trend this summer
It's not too late to jump on this year's most spreadable colour trend, with these Labor Day deals.
Haven't you heard? There's a new colour trend in town just in time for the end of summer. Pastel yellow, or 'butter yellow' as it's been warmly nicknamed, is everywhere in fashion right now. It's also hitting the tech world, with brands finding ingenious ways to jump on the dairy bandwagon.
As we wrote last week, Vogue ascribes the rise of butter yellow to a Louis Vuitton spring 2024 runway show, while consumer trends forecaster WGSN says the soft pastel hue is resonating with consumers as they seek comfort, optimism and a sense of nostalgia in uncertain times. But you don't have to buy a dress to get involved in Butter Yellow Summer – there are some beautiful objects for the home (or pocket) out there too.
From perhaps the most delectable portable speaker to the iPhone that predicted the trend a year early, here are the butteriest objects to check out right now.
The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) throws out surprisingly big, bold sound. It's super-portable, and you get clear, balanced sound with powerful bass. It's dust-proof and water-proof. And it's butter yellow!
In short, it's the most beautiful coffee machine atound. Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch. And it's butter yellow!
Apple predicted the butter yellow trend a year early with the iPhone 15. It might not be the very latest model, but with an improved Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera and USB-C, it's still hugely future proof. And butter yellow!
This 84 litre Montpellier fridge freezer adds a bit of retro 50s style to your kitchen. Its undercounter design makes it a great choice for smaller kitchens, and the 25 litre freezer offers ample freezing space too. It's small, it's quiet, and it's cheap. And it's yellow!
