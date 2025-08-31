Haven't you heard? There's a new colour trend in town just in time for the end of summer. Pastel yellow, or 'butter yellow' as it's been warmly nicknamed, is everywhere in fashion right now. It's also hitting the tech world, with brands finding ingenious ways to jump on the dairy bandwagon.

As we wrote last week, Vogue ascribes the rise of butter yellow to a Louis Vuitton spring 2024 runway show, while consumer trends forecaster WGSN says the soft pastel hue is resonating with consumers as they seek comfort, optimism and a sense of nostalgia in uncertain times. But you don't have to buy a dress to get involved in Butter Yellow Summer – there are some beautiful objects for the home (or pocket) out there too.

Bose has even used butter-themed packaging for its latest portable speaker (Image credit: Bose / CNC Agency)

From perhaps the most delectable portable speaker to the iPhone that predicted the trend a year early, here are the butteriest objects to check out right now.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker: $359 at Amazon In short, it's the most beautiful coffee machine atound. Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch. And it's butter yellow!

Apple iPhone 15, 128GB, Yellow: was $729 now $579.99 at Best Buy Apple predicted the butter yellow trend a year early with the iPhone 15. It might not be the very latest model, but with an improved Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera and USB-C, it's still hugely future proof. And butter yellow!