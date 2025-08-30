I will be buried with my Sonos speaker and, with $20 off, you can be too

As a music lover, I need to have something blasting in my ear holes at any given time, lest I should give in to silent insanity. I realised around the ripe age of fifteen that blasting music from your phone speaker isn't chic, and not every occasion calls for headphones, which is where my love affair with portable speakers began.

I've had my fair share, from high-end to budget options, but as someone who prioritises aesthetics just as much as sound quality, I was instantly enamoured by the Sonos Era 100. With its compact design and low-key aesthetic, it's the perfect addition to any humble abode, and with a tasty $20 off on the Sonos website right now, I'd say it's worth the investment.

Sonos Era 100 : was $199 now $179 at Sonos AU The Era 100 smart speaker offers elite stereo sound and juicy bass for an immersive listening experience. I've found it's one of the best when it comes to Bluetooth connectivity, and it can be used with other devices like turntables and computers if that's your jam. With voice activation and effortless control via the Sonos app, it's a refined workhorse of a speaker that's perfect for pernickety audiophiles such as myself. Read more ▼

Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £179 at Currys For my UK folks, this Curry's deal gets you a comfy £20 off the Era 100. Amazon's Alexa comes built in for a hands-free experience, and with Sonos Radio thrown into the mix, you're already well on your way to groovin'. Available in both black and white, the slick design blends into your home effortlessly, and if you've already got Sonos devices dotted around, they can easily be paired together. Read more ▼

For more music lover insight, check out the latest deal on these audiophile headphones.