As a seasoned commuter, headphones are an essential. While there are countless options on the market, I wasn't overly fussed about the high-end options – I needed a reliable workhorse pair with good audio and noise cancellation. Enter the Sony WH-CH720N.

Are they the best on the market? No, but for those looking for robustness and affordability, they fit the bill. At just $98.00 at Walmart this Labor Day($51 off the original price), they're worth snagging if you're after a solid pair of headphones that can survive the bustle of everyday life.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $98 at Walmart My favourite thing about the WH-CH720N headphones is their lightweight design. Yes, you may sacrifice the higher quality materials of more expensive options, but the portability is elite. With a single button to switch between Ambient and Adaptive Sound (provided by Sony's Integrated Processor V1), these are a great no-fuss option that can withstand a busy lifestyle, from the gym to the daily commute. (I can attest that mine have been thoroughly bashed about and are still going strong 3 years on).

Sony WH-CH720N: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy If black's not your style, Best Buy has a great deal on the pink edition, saving you $80 off the original price. These headphones boast a 35-hour battery life with speedy charging, so they're ultra low-maintenance. With multipoint connection, you can dot between multiple devices, and Bluetooth connectivity is as easy as pie with the press of a button. While the noise cancellation might not be as strong as higher-end options, these old faithfuls are the ultimate bang for your buck.

