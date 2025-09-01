I've used these headphones every day for 3 years – and they're $80 off for Labor Day

Deals
By published

My ol’ faithfuls are still going strong.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones in pink
(Image credit: Sony)

As a seasoned commuter, headphones are an essential. While there are countless options on the market, I wasn't overly fussed about the high-end options – I needed a reliable workhorse pair with good audio and noise cancellation. Enter the Sony WH-CH720N.

Are they the best on the market? No, but for those looking for robustness and affordability, they fit the bill. At just $98.00 at Walmart this Labor Day($51 off the original price), they're worth snagging if you're after a solid pair of headphones that can survive the bustle of everyday life.

Sony WH-CH720N
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $98 at Walmart

My favourite thing about the WH-CH720N headphones is their lightweight design. Yes, you may sacrifice the higher quality materials of more expensive options, but the portability is elite. With a single button to switch between Ambient and Adaptive Sound (provided by Sony's Integrated Processor V1), these are a great no-fuss option that can withstand a busy lifestyle, from the gym to the daily commute. (I can attest that mine have been thoroughly bashed about and are still going strong 3 years on).

Read more
View Deal
Sony WH-CH720N
Sony WH-CH720N: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If black's not your style, Best Buy has a great deal on the pink edition, saving you $80 off the original price. These headphones boast a 35-hour battery life with speedy charging, so they're ultra low-maintenance. With multipoint connection, you can dot between multiple devices, and Bluetooth connectivity is as easy as pie with the press of a button. While the noise cancellation might not be as strong as higher-end options, these old faithfuls are the ultimate bang for your buck.

Read more
View Deal

Not in the US? These regional deals below might take your fancy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1