Queen Elizabeth had to do a lot of writing during her reign, and she famously had a favourite pen – the Parker 51 Fountain Pen. She loved the Parker brand so much that it was given a Royal Warrant in 1960, and was the official provider of writing implements to the Royal household. This range encompasses a selection of models, with the design having been updated over time – and the most recent iteration is on sale right now with 18% off at Amazon, making it surprisingly affordable at £76.

The late Queen has been pictured using this type of Parker pen throughout her life – and since she had her pick of any and all pens, it's fair to say it must be one of the best pens out there. And, if that isn't enough for you, James Bond also supposedly used this pen as well (in the Moonraker book, if you're wondering).

Though if you're more of a film buff, he also used the Parker Jotter in Goldeneye – and that one is actually 53% off and under $10 right now. Quite a lot fancier than Barack Obama's pen of choice, that's for sure.

Parker 51 Fountain Pen: was £93.50 now £76.50 at Amazon An updated version of the original 'world's most wanted' Parker pen, this fountain pen has a fine nib and comes with an ink cartridge. Apparently Queen Elizabeth usually used a burgundy version, but .this one is midnight blue (the burgundy one is also available at a similar price point). Features: glossy Midnight Blue precious resin barrel and stainless steel cap with palladium finish trims

Parker Jotter: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Amazon Goldeneye sees James Bond using.an adapted Parker Jotter (adapted into a hand grenade so you might want to miss that one). This stainless steel pen is sleek and classy – it has a chrome trim and a medium point. It offers a smooth writing experience, and an iconic design (with no bangs).

