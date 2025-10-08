Barack Obama's 'elite' pen of choice is unbelievably affordable today

Finding the holy grail of pens is a rush like no other. Picking one up and finding it somehow turns your writing into a thing of wonder and beauty brings joy to the mundane – so I'm always on the lookout for new recommendations. The best pens can get super-expensive so I was pleasantly surprised to find that the pen Barack Obama often used during his presidency (especially when writing long form, according to interviews) is incredibly affordable right now.

Though Obama apparently said he is "very particular" about this pens, the UniBall Vision Elite pen is actually not high-end – an 8 pack of these pens is currently reduced 34% to just $12.29 at Amazon right now. It's so cheap you could buy a few packs with the Presidential seal of approval. After all, he had to do a lot of writing so he knows his stuff.

Save 34% UniBall Elite Vision: was $18.56 now $12.29 at Amazon Obama isn't the only one who likes this pen, it is also gathering tons of reviews from happy users who love the fine tip, precision and easy feel. This deal is on a multipack of colours (there's no evidence this was Mr President's favourite selection – in fact he said he uses the black one), but reviews praise the richness of colour, and you get a black one in there. They're fluid and fade-proof.

Barack Obama spoke about his pen use in an interview with The Times, referenced in this blog post.

