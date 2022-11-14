These 10 Apple Pencil hacks will transform your iPad experience

By Daniel Piper
published

It's not just for drawing.

Drawing with the Apple Pencil 2
(Image credit: Future)

An iPad without an Apple Pencil is like Batman without Robin. The tablet's trusty sidekick will help you unlock the true potential of Apple's slate – and if you're a digital artist, an Apple Pencil is essential. But are you getting the most out of the stylus?

Everyone knows the Apple Pencil can be used for drawing, but did you know it's super useful for things like note-taking, swipe-typing and even taking screenshots? This useful YouTube video has brought together 10 of the most essential Apple Pencil hacks. (Want to try them for yourself? Check out the best Apple Pencil deals.)

If you're wondering which Apple Pencil is for you, it pretty much entirely depends on which iPad model you own – take a look at our iPad generations guide for more information. And to find out the main differences between both styluses, check out our Apple Pencil 1 vs Apple Pencil 2 round-up.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).