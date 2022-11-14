These 10 Apple Pencil hacks will transform your iPad experience

An iPad without an Apple Pencil is like Batman without Robin. The tablet's trusty sidekick will help you unlock the true potential of Apple's slate – and if you're a digital artist, an Apple Pencil is essential. But are you getting the most out of the stylus?

Everyone knows the Apple Pencil can be used for drawing, but did you know it's super useful for things like note-taking, swipe-typing and even taking screenshots? This useful YouTube video has brought together 10 of the most essential Apple Pencil hacks. (Want to try them for yourself? Check out the best Apple Pencil deals.)

If you're wondering which Apple Pencil is for you, it pretty much entirely depends on which iPad model you own – take a look at our iPad generations guide for more information. And to find out the main differences between both styluses, check out our Apple Pencil 1 vs Apple Pencil 2 round-up.

