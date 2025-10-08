James Bond's iconic "exploding" Parker pen cut by 53% to under $10
Grab the Jotter used in Goldeneye for super cheap this Prime Day.
James Bond's most iconic pen is actually one of the cheapest to own, if you can believe it. The "exploding" pen in Goldeneye is actually a Parker Jotter adapted by Q Branch into a hand grenade. While the one on offer for under $10 isn't likely to go bang (think of it as a pre-adapted model), it hasn't changed much since the movie's production. Get it for 53% off and under $10 at Amazon now.
It's made of stainless stell and has chrome trim, has a ballpoint nib and an arrowhead clip. See the scene below in which the pen is featured, then check out the pen favoured by Queen Elizabeth and another James Bond. Not many of the best pens on our list are this famous.
Goldeneye sees James Bond using.an adapted Parker Jotter (adapted into a hand grenade so you might want to miss that one). This stainless steel pen is sleek and classy – it has a chrome trim and a medium point.
It offers a smooth writing experience, and an iconic design (with no bangs).
Want something different? See the pen deals below:
