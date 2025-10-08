These 3 essential tech accessories are on my desk every day – and have over $100 off right now

If you’re the kind of creative who works across devices, juggles files like flaming batons, and occasionally forgets which cable powers what, this Prime Day trio might be worth your attention. Not because they’re flashy (well, one of them is), but because they solve real problems with just enough flair to make you feel like you’ve upgraded your desk without selling your soul. I should know: I currently have ALL of these devices on (or under) my desk right now, and I love them all, for different reasons.

First up: the Moonbase Charging Station from Genki. It looks like a prop from a synthwave music video and behaves like a power strip that finally got its act together. Four USB-C ports, three AC outlets, and a 240W GaN backbone mean it can handle your laptop, your camera battery, and your RGB desk lamp without breaking a sweat. It’s not exactly cheap, even with the 20% Prime Day discount it will set you back $111.99, and it won’t win any awards for subtlety. But if your workspace is more spaceship than spreadsheet, it fits right in. And it's got lights!

Save 20% Genki Moonbase Charging Station: was $139.99 now $111.99 at genkithings.com A power strip that has 240W GaN charging, fast-charging USB-C ports on the side, and flashy RGB lighting? Sign me the heck up. Genki is offering a 20% discount sitewide with the code PRIME20, which knocks a cool $28 off this amazing-looking power strip. Yes, power strips can be exciting.

Then there’s the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. I’ve used this drive in the field, in the rain, and once during a coffee spill incident that would’ve sent lesser tech to the great recycling bin in the sky. It’s fast, rugged, and genuinely portable. This Prime Day deal, as it has dropped to $149.99 from $209.99, makes it less painful to commit to it, and the looks, while I like them, have been known to, erm, divide opinion. But it works, and that’s what matters when you’re offloading a shoot or backing up your entire creative life.

Finally, the OneOdio Focus A6 headphones. These are the wildcard. Sub-$70 with hybrid ANC and LDAC support? Suspicious. But I tested them, and they punch well above their weight. The ANC won’t quite rival Bose or Sony, but it’s good enough to drown out the neighbour’s constantly screaming child (or my cat's insistent yells for food even though I just fed you Oli you liar). I reviewed them and liked them, a lot. Battery life is absurd (75 hours), and the sound profile leans warm without getting muddy. The build is a little plasticky, sure, but they’re comfortable and surprisingly capable for the price, especially now that they're down to a frankly bargainous $55.99 (from $69.99).

None of these are perfect. But together, they form a kind of creative utility belt: power, storage, and sonic isolation. If your gear budget is tight but your standards are high, these deals might just be the sweet spot between function and flair.

Put these offers together, and you've saved over $100 to make your desk look a little bit more like mine.

