I found the Lenovo Idea Tab perfect for travel, and now its 25% off

If you’ve ever wished for a tablet that doesn’t weigh down your bag but still lets you sketch, jot notes, or binge a few episodes mid‑trip, the Lenovo Idea Tab 11-inch is a rare find, and right now it’s only $179.99. That price makes it an ideal companion for travel or anyone wanting a budget-friendly alternative to an iPad without giving up portability or basic creative uses.

I tested this tablet on a long-haul flight, swapping it in for my usual iPad Pro, and with a 48 delay at Dallas airport this summer, it proved a lifesaver. The first thing I noticed was the size: the 11‑inch 2.5K screen is large enough for drawing and browsing, yet small enough to tuck easily into my backpack. It felt instantly lighter, less stressful to carry around, and above all, its battery life was unbelievable.

(Image credit: Ian Dean)

The included stylus surprised me. It isn’t a professional-grade Apple Pencil, but for on-the-go sketches, notes, and doodles, it’s perfectly serviceable. Lines track well, pressure is usable, and tilt works enough to give depth in sketches. For loose, travel-friendly artwork or brainstorming sessions, it hits the sweet spot. (Check out my Best Stylus deals for alts.)

This isn’t a desktop or iPad Pro replacement, as heavy art apps and complex layering will slow it down, but for anyone looking for a light, reliable tablet for creativity on the move, the Lenovo Idea Tab offers excellent value. At $179.99, it’s hard to beat as a portable, worry-free creative iPad alt, whether or not you're stuck in Dallas airport for days on end.