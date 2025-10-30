Lenovo's "Swiss Army Knife of laptops" just got a massive $500 price drop

Almost every creative will have wished for a second screen on their laptop at some point. Switching between windows or trying to find space to make two visible side by side is enough to sap away anyone's will to work. Now could be the moment to test a solution because Best Buy has $500 off the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2 in 1, reducing the price from $1,999 to $1,499.

It's a compact 13-in laptop with a novel dual-screen display that can be used in various orientations and positions: vertical, folded back on itself, or with one display flat on your desk. The keyboard is separate and connects via Bluetooth, adding even more flexibility since you don't necessarily have to be right in front of the display, and there's even a mouse and a stylus.

We haven't had this laptop in for review, but our sisters sites had great things to saw about it, and we've been impressed by other recent Lenovo laptops. We also loved the Asus ZenBook Duo (for more options, see our pick of the best laptops for drawing).

Save $500 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1 13.3": was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy This laptop puts a novel twist on the popular 2-in-1 laptop format with the addition of a second touchscreen display designed to allow an even more versatile variety of configurations for multi-tasking, note-taking, watching media or drawing. Both 13.3in OLED displays have 2.8K resolution and can be supported with the Folio Stand. The keyboard is fully detachable, and a pen and mouse are included. Features: 2.8K Dual Screen OLED Touchscreen | Intel Core Ultra 7 155U | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C | Folio stand | Bluetooth Keyboard | Active Pen | Mouse Release date: mid-2024 Price comparison: Amazon $1,599

Reviews: Our sister site TechRadar gave this laptop 4.5 stars out of five in its review, praising the flexible design, excellent display and the inclusion of solid accessories. Tom's Guide described the laptop as “dual-screen done right” and the “Swiss Army knife of laptops”. Techradar: **** | Tom's guide: ****

