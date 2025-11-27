<p id="d1713930-e25f-490a-a563-4caadf7255b6">Hi, this is Erlingur, I'll be taking over the Nintendo live blog for the next couple of hours. I am entirely unsurprised to see limited discounts on consoles so far, but there are some interesting games getting some interesting price slashes.</p><ul id="28f4a04c-4513-449c-ae16-ca5bc5247198"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F6481V7V" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Save 57% on Madden NFL 26</strong></a></li></ul><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0b72deb0-8782-43c8-a8b5-35ccd74e6fb5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:522px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:100.00%;"><img id="dFGoeyPf7Gf2sADbrHyHPj" name="nflmadden26" alt="A football player jumping in Madden NFL 26" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/dFGoeyPf7Gf2sADbrHyHPj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="522" height="522" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: EA/Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="5b593f82-5ce8-47e5-b184-14821b7f4eea">I'm a huge sports games fan, and I was thrilled (and more than a little tempted) when I saw that the latest Madden NFL, which has been out for all of 38 seconds (or a couple months, who's really counting), is a <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F6481V7V" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>mahoosive 57% off, down to $29.99 from its sticker price of $69.99</strong></a>.</p><p>Even if you don't watch the NFL regularly, the Madden games are really entertaining and surprisingly easy to get into. And at this price? Affordable too. Result.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>