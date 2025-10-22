It's been a great year for Nintendo so far, with the launch of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console, and now the company has launched its first-ever Pop Up Shop in London. We were invited to Westfield, Ariel Way, yesterday to check out the temporary new store (open until November 16th 2025), and I think it really has a lot to offer Nintendo fans, young and old (though I wish it had Pokémon merch).

The first thing you'll see when you walk in on the left is a display stand for Nintendo Tokyo and Nintendo Osaka shirts, and on the right, you have the option to scan a QR code and log in with your Nintendo account to redeem 100 Platinum points (plus a free postcard).

If you want a sneak peek of what's inside the Pop Up store, you can find most of the collection online via the My Nintendo Store, or take a look at our POV video below for the full experience.

There's an abundance of plushes. An entire wall, in fact, has been dedicated to displaying giant red and green 1-up mushrooms (priced at £39.99), as well as various coloured Yoshi's (£8.99 each). You'll also find a super soft Piranha plant, Shy Guy, Bullet Bill, Kamek, a Koopa Troopa, Dry Bones, and the one I really had to resist buying – the Raccoon Mario plush. The new Princess Peach Showtime plushes also stole the show, and I loved the Poltergeist Luigi plush too.

Another influencer favourite at the store seemed to be the Nintendo Tokyo figures (Animal Crossing, Mario, Link, Splatoon, and Pikmin), which were priced at £39.99 each. It was amazing to see tech like the Nintendo Alarmo in person, and the store had an impressive selection of stationery from green pipe pencil pots to sticky notes, memo pads and clear A4 folders.

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

We filled up our basket pretty quickly, but if you're hoping to find things for under £5 this might be tricky, though not impossible! I ended up getting two reusable Nintendo bags for £3.99 each, as well as the exclusive London tote bag, which can only be found at this limited-time Pop Up event.

Want to visit for yourself? Entry is ticketed starting today until October 26, but after this point, it will be general entry with a queueing system in place until November 16th. Don't fret with FOMO if you can't make, it, and do some online retail therapy instead with our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.