If you’ve been eyeing up Evercade’s tiny-but-mighty Super Pocket retro game handhelds, Black Friday 2025 has just delivered the deal you were waiting for. Evercade is taking up to 21% off the full Super Pocket range, making these collectible retro consoles some of the most affordable ways to relive classic arcade and console gaming this Christmas.

I remember sneaking a handheld into my coat pocket on the way to school and burning through AA batteries on long car journeys because the Sega Game Gear sapped power. If I had a Super Pocket back in the '90s, life would have been so good. It's why this year’s Super Pocket discounts feel like an instant nostalgia hit.

• Up to 21% off Super Pockets, including the Neo Geo edition

Evercade’s Super Pocket line has grown fast over the past year, expanding from a fun experiment into a fully fledged collection of officially licensed handhelds. Every model gets a price cut for Black Friday, with most editions falling by 21%, while the newly released Super Pocket Atari Edition is yet to be discounted, I expect it will soon.

Each handheld includes a curated library of built-in classics, from Street Fighter II and Final Fight to Bubble Bobble, Metal Slug and Bad Dudes, as well as full compatibility with Evercade’s cartridge ecosystem. That means you can plug in over 60 curated cartridges that also have 20% off for Black Friday, and access hundreds of officially licensed retro games from the 80s through to modern indie gems.