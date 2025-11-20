Evercade is rolling out its biggest Black Friday sale yet, including 20% off its Super Pocket handhelds, and if, like me, you grew up swapping floppy disks, blowing dust out of cartridges, or feeding 20p coins into arcade cabinets, this one’s going to hit you right in the retro feels.

The excellent Evercade EXP-R handheld and the VS-R home system – both bundled with Tomb Raider – get a clean 20% off, making them the easiest entry point for anyone aching to rediscover the games they grew up with.

For a platform built on the joy of physical gaming, that ritual of sliding a cartridge in, powering up, and hearing that unmistakable chime, this year’s deal feels like Evercade leaning fully into what makes it special.

If you're new to Evercade consoles, these are cart-based systems that perfectly emulate the games from the 1970s up to the 1990s, including classics from Space Invaders to Tom Raider. Got, or getting a console? Then you're in luck, too.