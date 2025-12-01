It's Cyber Monday, which means it's your last chance to bag a truly amazing Lego deal before the *whispers* big C-word. Shopping for gifts can be super stressful, but I'm here to help you find a genuinely good offer (it's my job) and win at Cyber Monday.

I'm what you might call a huge nerd, so a lot of these Cyber Monday Lego deals I've picked out below will be perfect for the gamer or movie lover in your life. Speaking of gaming, if you haven't already – check out my guide to the top Nintendo Switch game deals for Cyber Monday as well as my collection of PlayStation 5 games with up to 70% off.

There's nothing wrong with shopping for yourself, too! Don't ever let anyone tell you that you have too much Lego. With that in mind, let's dive into my curated picks of the top Lego deals under $100 this Cyber Monday. Pssst – don't forget to check out our Nintendo Switch Live Blog for around-the-clock updates.

Lego sets for movie nerds

Lego sets for Marvel fanatics

Lego sets for Disney fans