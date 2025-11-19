If you've got a retro gamer close to you, you've got the perfect opprtunity to buy a fun, tailored gift this holiday season. Whether they're into Nintendo, Pac-Man or just the aesthetics of the whole thing, the perfect gift exists out there. I know because I've seen a lot of options.

It's possible to get a really cool gift for not too much money (under $50), but there are also more premium options available. I've rounded up some brilliant choices below that will work for retro game fans young and old(er). If you want to go bigger, see our best retro game consoles roundup.