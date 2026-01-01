Check out this artist's unique takes on famous character designs, from Alice in Wonderland to Hellboy

Based in Brazil, Arthur Randolpho is an illustrator who has worked across comics, games and books, and now aspires to be a character designer for animation projects.

Working both digitally and using traditional watercolours and pencils, he says his biggest inspirations are Carter Goodrich, Nico Marlet, Matías Bergara and Cory Loftis. Below he shares four examples of his work: an original character design and three unique reinterpretations of well-known characters.

Alice in Wonderland

(Image credit: Arthur Randolpho)

“Let’s hunt that Jabberwock, baby! I just wanted to do a fun drawing of Alice riding the giant Cheshire Cat going to kill the Jabberwock.”

Mr Spider

(Image credit: Arthur Randolpho)

“This was my entry for a monthly Character Design Challenge. The theme was Animal Monsters, so I createdthe tarantula detective. He’s a good man despite his frightening appearance.”

Frankenstein's Monster

(Image credit: Arthur Randolpho)

“The theme for this Character Design Challenge was Cinema Monsters, and I wanted to create my version of Frankenstein’s monster. He’s scary, but just wants to be loved.”

Hellboy

(Image credit: Arthur Randolpho)

“This is a character I draw quite often. I like his design and the concept of him being the devil himself fighting against demons to save humanity.”

You can see more of Arthur's work on his website.

