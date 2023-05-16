Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are breaking the internet (and Hyrule)

The long awaited Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here and Nintendo fans are thrilled to finally have the game in their hands. But instead of saving Hyrule and defeating the evil Ganondorf, many players are spending their time on more important things – like building absurd creations to try and break the game.



If you're a Nintendo fan, you've probably seen some of these brilliant builds circulating the internet over the last few days. I've put together a few of my faves below, some are utterly hilarious, others just downright clever.

This isn't the first time we've seen the brilliant creativity from Zelda fans – who remembers that stunning fan-made console design before the official one was announced? If you have yet to pick up Nintendo's latest and greatest console, make sure to check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals too.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has introduced two new tools that are enabling all of this. The abilities, called Ultrahand and Fuse, allow players to combine multiple objects together and merge them into one. From weapons to mushrooms, the possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can merge – so here are some of my favourites I've seen so far.

01. A fully functioning robot

Bored of the standard sword and shield? Then why not make your own combat robot to fight your battles for you. In this video (opens in new tab) posted to TikTok, we see a fully functioning robot that the player uses to traverse the land. It can fly, it can walk, and it can even shoot rockets using a cannon. Just as Nintendo intended, I'm sure.

02. Flying machine

If riding a horse takes too long and you're bored of fast travel, it's time to take to the skies and fly like a Rito. This video from TikTok user KindaFunnyGames (opens in new tab) teaches fellow fans how to build their own flying machine with just a few steps.

03. Functioning oil rig

My rigging experience literally plays into my TotK gameplay I had to try this in game as well https://t.co/iIvGq5ox5i pic.twitter.com/CVDeVUrYUDMay 15, 2023 See more

I'll admit, this is one of the more technically advanced picks on this list. 3D animator @Liz_Caingcoy (opens in new tab) used the Tears of the Kingdom building system to build a fully functioning oil rig. It's incredibly impressive to see how many parts are involved in this rig, and even more impressive that it works as well as it does.

04. War machines

legend of zelda: oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/PSbC2MLIY9May 13, 2023 See more

One of the big drawbacks of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom for Zelda fans is the breakable weapons. It can feel frustrating when you're running low on weapons and need to fight some bad guys. So how do fans combat this? Make a whole arsenal of war machines. Battering rams, tanks, planes... You name it, and Tears of the Kingdom players have built it. Check out the compilation above from Twitter user @angelmendoza__ (opens in new tab) to see some of their own impressive builds.

05. Korok rotisserie

Look, I don't like condoning violence... But upon hearing my first ya-ha-ha in Tears of the Kingdom, something snapped inside me – and apparently I'm not the only one. During the original game, Breath of the Wild, gamers are challenged to find 900 Korok seeds that are collected by finding hidden Koroks dotted around the expansive map. But Zelda fans have apparently had enough of helping, and instead are taking out their frustrations on these tiny little guys in some scarily impressive ways, like the above Korok rotisserie (opens in new tab). Collect your own seeds next time, you little rascals.

06. Whatever this monstrosity is...

新しい神獣 #ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uBBAc0HWirMay 13, 2023 See more

With an open world as big as Tears of the Kingdom, it can get a bit lonely whilst exploring the map. So why not make a friend? I don't really have much to say on this odd creation, other than I don't know whether to be more so impressed or freaked out. Probably the latter.

07. Cages

Wanting to show Hyrule who's boss? Assert your dominance by capturing and parading your very own monster prisoner. Clever Tears of the Kingdom players have mastered building their own horse carts and are getting creative with the limits, like the above portable pen.

In the mood for more Switch goodness? Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the best Nintendo Switch games.