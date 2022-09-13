This awesome Nintendo Switch design concept is a Zelda fan's dream

Nintendo fans have been waiting patiently for official news about the Switch Pro, but the much-rumoured souped-up Switch sequel gets more elusive by the day. In the meantime, fans are coming up with their own ingenious designs for future consoles – and this Zelda-themed example is one of the coolest yet.

One gamer has taken to Reddit to share their own concept for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2-themed Nintendo Switch OLED, and users are loving the design. With the game set for release next spring, there's hopefully still time for Nintendo to take note.

(Image credit: u/vragal on Reddit)

The Zelda-themed Switch design by u/vragal (opens in new tab) features gold and green Joy-Cons, along with a white console dock. Both feature golden shields and icons from the series, with the dock adorned with a decorative 'Z'.

"I'd buy this in a heartbeat, not gonna lie," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Yep, take my money." Fans are also enjoying the intricately detailed box design mockup (complete with the text "game not included" – very accurate).

The only aspect dividing opinion here is the title – the designer has opted for the previously rumoured "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality" which, as many have argued, doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Suggested "better" titles in the Reddit threat include "Breath of Breathiness," and "NEW Legend of Zelda: Lite Breath of the Wild 2DSi XL for Nintendo Switch U."

A fan-made mockup of the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro (Image credit: Computer Bild)

It certainly wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Nintendo putting out a Zelda-themed console design when the delayed game finally drops. Special edition Switches are becoming ten a penny these days, with the company only recently announcing a special edition Splatoon 2 machine (we weren't loving it).

But one thing that would excite us even more than a Zelda Switch OLED would be a Zelda Switch Pro – and with the company rumoured to be planning the announcement of the Pro to coincide with the new game (opens in new tab), it could just happen. We can but hope.

