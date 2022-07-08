The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch is kind of ugly

Ah, the Nintendo Switch. The console has been on the market since 2017, and since then we have seen a number of different variations of the device, from the Pokémon Let's Go Switch to the Super Mario Bros Switch – but its latest edition might be the ugliest yet.

Don't get me wrong, I am all for an interesting variation of the Switch (the Let's Go Evee Switch has my whole heart) but the Splatoon 3 design for the Nintendo Switch OLED feels a little too garish. With vibrant gradients and contrasting colours, I can see how the console suits the colourful and high-energy game, but I'm not a fan of the busy design. If you still haven't got your mitts on a Switch, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

The Splatoon 3 Switch OLED will be available to buy on 26 August, but it'll cost you $360. While that might sound a little on the expensive side, that is only $10 more than the original Switch OLED. You can pre-order the Switch over the on the Nintendo website (opens in new tab) already, as well as a number of other Splatoon 3-themed goodies like a Pro controller and a carrying case set.

Despite my critiques, the design seems to have gone down swimmingly online, and many users on Twitter have been quick to compliment the design. One user said, "I've been waiting so long for a green and purple Switch," and another posted, "Hi. If someone could get me this, I'd love you forever".

i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i dont need a new switch i https://t.co/25w6pksuaKJuly 7, 2022 See more

Far and away the best looking Special Edition Switch I've seen so far. And damn, that purple controller looks good. 🥺 https://t.co/K9lY6Fo2ZuJuly 6, 2022 See more

Am I really about to buy a brand new switch just to play one new game? https://t.co/wA5ZM3Ui41July 7, 2022 See more

If you're looking for some new games, but don't fancy waiting for Splatoon 3 to launch, then why not check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games. Or if you want to play something, a little slower-paced, then you'll love the titles in our cozy Switch games list

