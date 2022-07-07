Nostalgic iPhone wallpaper rescued from the Apple vault

It's been 15 years since the first iPhone was released back in 2007. Apple's mobile phone has been dominating the game ever since, and with iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 on the way, it's only getting better. But even as technology advances, Apple is still paying homage to its roots in some sneaky but adorable ways.

A user on Twitter shared a screenshot of the iOS 16 Beta 3's wallpaper options and one design looked particularly familiar. The wallpaper of two clownfish (aptly named 'clownfish' – see it below) was first spotted back in 2007 at the original iPhone keynote, but the design was never released and left fans disappointed – until now. (Check out our iPhone 13 deals if you want to have a go with the iOS betas.)

Has anyone else noticed this in iOS 16 Beta 3? pic.twitter.com/ywiC0MsfJrJuly 6, 2022 See more

User @jacklroberts (opens in new tab) on Twitter shared the new and improved version of the wallpaper that has been adapted to suit the new iOS 16 and modern iPhone models. With brand new customisation options for fonts, live widgets and notifications (to name a few), the fish look smart, elegant, and like they were made for the iOS 16 update (which might be why Apple has been gatekeeping the wallpaper for 15 years now).

I love the subtle hint back the phone's roots and Apple's attention to detail never ceases to amaze me. It reminds me of the recent Apple Music ad that paid homage to the famous dancing iPod ads from the '00s. I'm excited for iOS 16 to launch, and to see if there are any more hidden nostalgic hints.

The clownfish background was originally spotted at the 2007 keynote (Image credit: Apple)

I'm not the only one loving this little nod back to the phone's roots. Users on Twitter have responded to Roberts' tweet with their excitement. One user replied, "I'm a sucker for nostalgia. I've already downloaded the clownfish background," and another said, "The legendary comeback of the iconic wallpaper."

iOS 16 isn't expected to be launched into the public until Autumn. So in the meantime, why not check out our roundup of the best Apple deals? Or if you'd like to have a go at designing your own background, then download Photoshop and have a go!

Read More: