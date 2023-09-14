How to download the striking new Google Pixel wallpapers

Last month, Google celebrated its 25th birthday by dropping two beautiful new wallpapers via its Japanese website. And now it's upping the ante with another set of wallpapers on its US store, along with the addition of an adorable retro tote bag (for your phone).

As well as the freebies, Google is also offering big discounts on its Pixel phone series, so you can save up to $200 on one of our best camera phones including the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a.

Do we need one? No. Do we want one? Maybe. (Image credit: Google)

Available via the Google website, the new wallpapers are a delightfully colourful affair, with bold yellow and blue backgrounds accompanied by cartoon sticker designs featuring the number 25.

But perhaps even more striking than the new wallpapers is the free 25th birthday tote bag design for the Pixel phones. Setting aside the question of whether we actually need a tote for our phones or if this is just another impractical product destined to be subsumed within a drawer of other random stuff we never use, the retro design is fun! Featuring the original Google logo and available in the company's four colours, the limited edition tote is free with any Pixel purchase until 9/23. For the full lowdown on Google's quarter-of-a-century old wordmark, take a look at our guide to the history of the Google logo.

To take advantage of the birthday discounts, head to the Google Store, where you can save $150 on Pixel 7, $200 on Pixel 7 Pro and up to 50% on Pixel Buds.